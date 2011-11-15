GATINEAU, Quebec Nov 15 Canada's telecom and
broadcast regulator on Tuesday handed a partial victory to big
Internet providers allowing them to charge lease fees based on
the amount of capacity that small providers use.
The ruling, from the Canadian Radio-Television and
Telecommunications Commission, means smaller firms will have to
pay more to big providers such as BCE Inc's (BCE.TO) Bell at
times when capacity is constrained.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren in Gatineau, Quebec; writing by
Alastair Sharp in Toronto, editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)