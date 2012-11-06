TORONTO Nov 6 Stephen Jarislowsky, a giant of
the Canadian business community, is stepping down as chief
executive of asset management firm Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, 57
years after he founded it.
German-born Jarislowsky, 87, will remain as chairman, the
company said, calling the announcement "part of the succession
planning process as Mr. Jarislowsky nears retirement".
One of Canada's richest people with net worth estimated
around C$1.5 billion, Jarislowsky is well known for both his
conservative investing and for his outspoken criticism of
corporate governance practices.
In 2002, he co-founded the Canadian Coalition for Good
Governance, a group of prominent pension and mutual funds that
lobbied for governance changes, such as its push in 2004 for the
Toronto Stock Exchange to begin using special stock symbols to
identify companies with multiple-class voting shares.
He was born in Berlin in 1925 and moved to the United States
in 1941, graduating from Harvard Business School in 1949 and
shortly afterward moving to Canada.
Jarislowsky Fraser, which he founded in 1955, had assets
under management of C$37 billion at the end of September.
The company did not name a successor as CEO, but said its
executive committee is empowered with the overall management of
the firm.