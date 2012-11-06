TORONTO Nov 6 Stephen Jarislowsky, a giant of
the Canadian business community, is stepping down as chief
executive of asset management firm Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, 57
years after he founded it.
German-born Jarislowsky, 87, will remain as chairman, the
company said in announcing a management shuffle it called "part
of the succession planning process as Mr. Jarislowsky nears
retirement."
Len Racioppo, president and chair of the firm's investment
strategy committee, and Marc Trottier, a member of the executive
committee, also will step down, the company said.
Jarislowsky, one of Canada's richest people with net worth
estimated around C$1.5 billion, is well known for both his
conservative investing and for his outspoken criticism of
corporate governance practices.
In 2002, he co-founded the Canadian Coalition for Good
Governance, a group of prominent pension and mutual funds that
lobbied for governance changes, such as its push in 2004 for the
Toronto Stock Exchange to begin using special stock symbols to
identify companies with multiple-class voting shares.
"Jarislowsky Fraser and its entire team of portfolio
managers and research analysts remain committed to the
disciplined, low-risk, bottom-up approach that the firm has
taken throughout our 57-year history," Jarislowsky said in the
statement.
He said the company will announce additions to its
investment team in the coming months.
Jarislowsky was born in Berlin in 1925 and moved to the
United States in 1941, graduating from Harvard Business School
in 1949 and shortly afterward moving to Canada.
Jarislowsky Fraser, which he founded in 1955, had assets
under management of C$37 billion at the end of September.
The company did not name a successor as CEO, but said its
executive committee is empowered with the overall management of
the firm.