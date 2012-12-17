* Socially responsible investing remains a niche
* Clients seen as loyal, committed to long-term
* Product offerings still slim, focus on activism
TORONTO, Dec 17 While Canadian financial
advisers are struggling to lure investors, in part because of
lackluster returns, those promoting "socially responsible
investing" say they've got an edge on the competition as
shareholder activism heats up.
The din of the Occupy Wall Street movement has faded, but
the controversy over pipelines, oil sands and climate change
remain hot topics in Canada, where C$530 billion ($536 billion)
- or nearly a fifth - of investable assets have a "socially
responsible" earmark.
"It is definitely a good time to be in socially responsible
investing," said Sterling Rempel, a financial planner at Future
Values in Calgary, a city where the energy industry and
environmentalists go head to head on a daily basis.
While ethical investment once meant cutting tobacco
companies and arms producers from portfolios, investors are now
turning to self-described socially responsible investing (SRI)
funds to influence companies on anything from executive pay to
climate change and labor issues.
Such funds often buy shares in industries as diverse as
banking and oil and then lobby to force change from within as
activist shareholders. The SRI industry takes credit for forcing
so-called "say on pay" votes on executive compensation at 100
companies in Canada, power that was unheard of five years ago.
"A key part of our strategy ... is owning imperfect
companies and then sitting down with the management of those
companies, and engaging and encouraging them to be leaders
within their industry," said Gary Hawton, president of the
Social Investment Organization in Canada, a membership-based
group that includes banks, fund companies, financial advisors
and others interested in socially responsible investment.
For committed SRI advisers and investors, true SRI funds
must screen out the worst industries and companies who refuse to
engage - and engage fully with those who will. Simply buying
shares in green companies and waiting for returns is not enough.
That standard means SRI products remain limited, and even
then, skepticism persists.
"Ethical funds are more a feel-good approach than (something
that is) really affecting a significant change," said University
of British Columbia business professor Werner Antweiler, adding
that funds have to hold a very big stake in a company to really
get a voice in the boardroom.
"It always comes down to avoidance of the worst offenders in
an industry," said Antweiler.
Decades after the earliest SRI funds were launched, a count
of SRI equity funds shows just 32 in the pool of several
thousand Canadian funds overall, Hawton said.
Growth in product will come when the leaders in Canada's
small industry - including NEI Investments, IGM Financial Group
through its Investors Group unit, Industrial Alliance
unit IA Clarington and Desardins Investments - see more
demand.
LOYAL THROUGH HARD TIMES
An adviser who knows the industry will benefit not just from
a flow of social activist investors, advisers and investors say,
but also from the additional loyalty and long-term perspective
such clients bring with them - attractive qualities in a tough
financial market.
"My SRI clients are pretty loyal," said Michele Jolley, an
adviser at Portfolio Strategies in Calgary. "They are less
willing to give up on the investment, and more willing to ride
through the difficult market cycles."
Not that SRI clients aren't in it for the profit. Studies
show little difference in returns between SRI and conventional
mutual funds, with both hit by the 2008 financial crisis and
gradually regaining ground.
Sustainalytics, a global analysis firm that looks at SRI
research, says the Jantzi Social Index notched an annualized
return of 5.36 percent since its 2000 inception - in line with
the 5.44 percent return of the S&P/TSX Composite Index.
"I want to make money too. But I try to hold out for the
long-range view," said Heather Waldie, a 56-year-old retired
teacher and a client of Jolley's.
"2008 was a very scary time. I watched, as everyone else
did, my investments diminish. But I go back to my belief that if
you are investing in good companies with good values, in the end
I think they are going to succeed."
Loyalty and principles aside, reaching out to the activist
investor typically nets advisers a client who is not being
well-served, in an environment filled with disgruntled investors
and advisers looking for new strategies.
"If you are trying to build your practice, why not do it in
an area that surveys show investors are interested in and very
few advisers are doing?" said SIO's Hawton.
For Ryan Colwell, a financial planner at IPC Investment in
Georgetown, Ontario, west of Toronto, winning SRI clients does
not mean marketing himself as a specialist - a tactic he
believes only appeals to the minority of investors.
Instead, he's aiming for the fat middle of the curve,
investors who might accept an SRI investment if it offers solid
returns in addition to something the client believes in.
"If you lead with it, you sound like you're way different,
and nobody likes way different," said Colwell.
Simply asking clients if they are interested in investing in
a socially responsible way may be the biggest driver of growth,
said Hawton, who in addition to heading the SIO is also
president of Qtrade Financial Group's OceanRock Investments,
Canada's fourth-largest SRI fund provider by assets.
In the last year, OceanRock has shown advisers in its
distribution network how to ask clients about SRI, and then reap
the benefit of their business. Assets in OceanRock funds have
risen 31 percent in the year to September 2012 to C$297 million,
far outstripping overall SRI fund growth of 5 percent and
Canadian long-term mutual fund growth of 13 percent, according
to figures from Investor Economics research firm.
"The vast majority of clients in Canada aren't even aware of
the option, but if asked, will say: 'Yes I would like that,'"
said Hawton, whose funds are available through the big Canadian
banks as well as independent advisers.
"And then they say, 'I can't believe my other adviser has
never mentioned it.'"