(In U.S. dollars unless noted)
Dec 7 Even before adding Nexen Inc to
the list, China has significant assets in Canada's rich oil
sands, an area with the biggest proven resources of energy
outside Venezuela and Saudi Arabia.
The Canadian government approved CNOOC Ltd's $15.1
billion bid for Nexen on Friday, accepting the takeover by the
state-owned Chinese company would bring a net benefit to Canada.
Below is a list of China's other investments in Canadian oil
and gas companies and assets:
2012
*September - Talisman Energy Inc says Sinopec Corp
, China's top refiner, agreed to buy a 49 percent
stake in its North Sea operations for $1.5 billion.
*February - PetroChina agrees to buy a 20 percent
stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc's Groundbirch shale gas
property in northeastern British Columbia for an undisclosed
price.
*January - PetroChina becomes the first Chinese state-owned
company to wholly own a Canadian oil sands development after
agreeing to buy out Athabasca Oil Sands Corp's stake in
a newly approved project for C$680 million ($687.81 million).
2011
*November - Nexen and CNOOC form a joint venture to explore
Nexen's Gulf of Mexico properties for an undisclosed price.
*October - Sinopec agrees to buy Canadian oil and gas
explorer Daylight Energy Ltd for C$2.2 billion in cash to
acquire its northeastern British Columbia shale gas holdings.
*July - CNOOC agrees to buy struggling Opti Canada Inc for
$34 million and $2 billion in debt, to gain a 35 percent stake
in Nexen's underperforming Long Lake oil sands project in
northern Alberta.
*June - Encana Corp and PetroChina walk away from a
C$5.4 billion deal that would have seen the two form a joint
venture to exploit Encana's massive Cutbank Ridge gas field in
northeastern British Columbia.
2010
* April - Sinopec agrees to buy ConocoPhillips' 9.03 percent
stake in Syncrude Canada Ltd for $4.65 billion.
* April - Penn West Exploration sells a 45 percent
stake in an oil sands project to China Investment Corp
for C$817 million.
2009
* August - PetroChina agrees to buy a 60 percent stake in two
undeveloped oil sands properties held by Athabasca Oil Sands
Corp that could eventually produce as much as 500,000 barrels
per day.
* April - Sinopec acquires an additional 10 percent stake in
Total SA's undeveloped Northern Lights oil sands
project for a price that has not yet been disclosed. The
purchase brings Sinopec's stake in Northern Lights to 50
percent. Construction of Northern Lights, once expected to cost
$10.7 billion, is on hold.
2005
* April - CNOOC pays $122 million for 16.7 percent in MEG
Energy Ltd, which is developing an oil sands project in
northern Alberta that could eventually pump up to 210,000 bpd,
while other properties in MEG's portfolio could eventually
produce 500,000 bpd, according to company documents.
($1=$0.99 Canadian)
(Reporting by Scott Haggett. Editing by Andre Grenon)