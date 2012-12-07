OTTAWA Dec 7 Canada gave the green light on
Friday for state-owned Chinese and Malaysian firms to snap up
two domestic energy companies, but said that in the future it
would only approve investments in the oil sands by state-owned
companies on an exceptional basis.
The $15.1 billion purchase by China's CNOOC Ltd of
Nexen Inc, will be the largest successful bid ever by a
Chinese company if finally approved by U.S. regulators.
Caught up in the debate over CNOOC was the C$5.2 billion
($5.3 billion) offer by Malaysia's Petronas for
Progress Energy Resources Corp, which was initially
turned down in October but will now be able to proceed.