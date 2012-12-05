OTTAWA Dec 5 Canadian Industry Minister
Christian Paradis on Monday acknowledged the possibility of
extending the Dec. 10 deadline for deciding on CNOOC Ltd's
bid for Nexen Inc but said he was not trying
to send a signal on the deal.
Paradis repeatedly told reporters he would not speculate on
the timing of his decision on whether to approve the Chinese
company's offer, or a bid by Malaysia's Petronas for
Progress Energy Resources Corp.
But when a journalist pointed out the Dec. 10 deadline for
deciding on the CNOOC offer, Paradis said: "This is a deadline
that could be extended, but once again, I won't speculate and
... I don't want to send a signal. When the decisions are made
and are ready to be announced, this will be done. Don't
interpret anything from what I'm saying here."