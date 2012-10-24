* Flaherty unaware of China-Canada quid pro quo talks
* Ottawa under pressure to clarify foreign investment rules
* Canada wants China to ease problems of big firms
By David Ljunggren and Jeffrey Jones
OTTAWA/CALGARY, Oct 24 Canadian Finance Minister
Jim Flaherty said on Wednesday he knew of no direct talks
between Ottawa and Beijing about making approval of CNOOC Ltd's
bid for Nexen Inc conditional on the approval
of Canadian deals in China.
Legislators in the ruling Conservative Party, suspicious of
allowing Chinese state-owned firms to buy Canadian energy
assets, say Canada should demand concessions in return for
approving the proposed $15.1 billion purchase.
Officials say the government intends to put pressure on
China to resolve delays and problems that companies such as Bank
of Nova Scotia and Manulife Financial Corp are
experiencing with their Chinese operations.
"There have been no direct discussions on that subject of
which I am aware," Flaherty told reporters in response to a
question about reciprocity.
The government has come under pressure to clarify its
position on foreign investment after a shock decision to block a
bid by Petronas for Progress Energy last
week. Many saw that veto as raising the risk of CNOOC's bid also
being rejected.
Flaherty said work was being done to clarify foreign
investment rules and stressed that substantial capital was
needed for major projects in the oil-rich western province of
Alberta and elsewhere.
Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Monday he wanted to
unveil a new framework for investment rules at the same time as
announcing a decision on both the CNOOC and Petronas bids.
Earlier this month Industry Minister Christian Paradis - who
on paper is in charge of the review process - extended the probe
into the CNOOC bid by 30 days to Nov 9. Paradis told Reuters on
Wednesday he could say nothing about the process and said Ottawa
would take the time needed to study the bid.
One challenge for the Conservatives is that the people of
Alberta - the party's most solid center of support - are
ambivalent about Chinese investment.
A poll released on Wednesday by the University of Alberta's
China Institute said people in the province backed trade with
China, and that as many supported Chinese investment in
resources as opposed it.
The vast majority, however, were against takeovers of
companies by state-controlled enterprises.
Gordon Houlden, a former Canadian diplomat in China and the
institute's director, said he believed one reason for the stance
against full ownership was deep-rooted and long-standing
protectiveness toward Alberta's resources.
"But now you add the foreign dimension .... and China with
all of its baggage - it has a mixed image, positive and
negative," Houlden said.
"That baggage ... (along with) the corporations, which in
the views of some people are controlled by the Chinese
government, combine to weaken support for Chinese investment in
the energy sector," he told Reuters.
The survey of 1,210 Albertans by the University of Alberta's
China Institute found 45 percent believe the western Canadian
province can learn from China's economic success and that nearly
three out of five Albertans agree that their government should
promote energy exports to China.
Thirty-seven percent think partial ownership by Chinese
investors is acceptable, while 36 percent do not.
But only 15 percent support the idea of Chinese investment
in the form of full ownership of assets and just a quarter of
those surveyed agreed with allowing energy investments by
companies owned by the Chinese government.