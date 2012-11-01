OTTAWA Nov 1 Canadian Prime Minister Stephen
Harper is not expected to unveil a new policy framework for
reviewing foreign takeovers of Canadian companies during a Nov
3-11 trip to Asia, a top aide to Harper said on Thursday.
The Conservative government has promised to present the new
guidelines around the same time it annunces its decision on the
$15.1 billion bid by China's state-owned CNOOC Ltd 0883.HK for
oil producer Nexen Inc NXY.TO
Asked whether the guidelines would be unveiled during the
trip, chief Harper spokesman Andrew MacDougall told a briefing:
"I don't expect we'll be covering much on the foreign investment
front."