OTTAWA Nov 1 Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper is not expected to unveil a new policy framework for reviewing foreign takeovers of Canadian companies during a Nov 3-11 trip to Asia, a top aide to Harper said on Thursday.

The Conservative government has promised to present the new guidelines around the same time it annunces its decision on the $15.1 billion bid by China's state-owned CNOOC Ltd 0883.HK for oil producer Nexen Inc NXY.TO

Asked whether the guidelines would be unveiled during the trip, chief Harper spokesman Andrew MacDougall told a briefing: "I don't expect we'll be covering much on the foreign investment front."