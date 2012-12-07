OTTAWA Dec 7 Prime Minister Stephen Harper
voiced confidence on Friday that Canada would still attract the
investment it needs despite new curbs he has imposed on
state-owned enterprises seeking to acquire majority stakes in
oil sands businesses.
"I think the oil sands remain an extremely attractive
investment opportunity, and I am confident that the government,
the industry, will be able to attract a range of investment to
satisfy its needs and the country's needs over time," he told
reporters.
Harper said companies owned by foreign governments would
still be able to acquire minority interests in Canadian
companies.