By Andrea Hopkins
TORONTO Nov 8 It would be foolish for Canadian
rules on foreign investment to be too clear because Ottawa needs
a certain amount of discretion when considering takeover bids,
Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Friday.
Last December, Canada allowed China's CNOOC Ltd to
buy domestic energy firm Nexen Inc despite unhappiness among
some legislators in the ruling Conservative Party, who said they
did not like the idea of foreign state-owned enterprises buying
Canadian energy assets.
At the same time as approving the CNOOC bid, the Canadian
government imposed limits on what kinds of investment foreign
state-owned enterprises could make in the energy sector in the
future but did not explain exactly what the criteria were.
Some potential investors, particularly in Asia, say they are
now not sure what kinds of takeover bids would be allowed.
"When you are dealing with large state investors, foreign
governments as the investor, I think it would be foolish for the
Canadian government to provide absolute clarity," Harper told a
business audience in Toronto.
"It is absolutely necessary, when the investor is a foreign
government, for the government of Canada to be able to exercise
its discretion and have direct conversations with those foreign
investors," he continued.
Virtually all Canadian crude is exported to the United
States. Canada's right-leaning Conservative government wants to
diversify export markets and is keen to sell oil to China.
But many Conservative legislators are suspicious of China
and major state-owned enterprises and the CNOOC bid caused
unusual open strains inside the party.
"We want the Canadian economy to remain open for foreign
direct investment ... but I don't think as Canadians we would
want to see entire sectors of the economy become predominantly
state-owned by a foreign country," said Harper.
Asked whether foreign investors were looking elsewhere
because of the strong Canadian dollar, Harper said the
currency's strength made it "much cheaper" to import equipment
and make major technological investments.
He also played down fears about Canadians' high levels of
personal indebtedness, which Finance Minister Jim Flaherty and
the Bank of Canada have repeatedly highlighted as a cause for
concern. The central bank has held its key policy rate at near
record lows since September 2010.
"I don't think we should exaggerate this problem. The
fundamental reason Canadians have increased their borrowing is
that it's cheap to increase your borrowing," said Harper, noting
Ottawa had taken steps to tighten up mortgage rules.