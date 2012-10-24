Oct 24 A newspaper said on Wednesday that Canada
plans to sharpen its policy on takeovers of domestic companies
by foreign corporations by setting out special conditions for
deals proposed by state-controlled entities.
At its heart the policy would outline a two-track system for
judging whether a foreign takeover provides a "net benefit" to
Canada, the paper said, citing senior government sources who
were not identified in the report.
One track would pertain to transactions involving typical
corporations, the report said, and the second to entities deemed
to be under the influence of foreign governments.
Under the Investment Canada Act, the government must certify
that any sizeable takeover of a Canadian company by a foreign
bidder would bring a "net benefit" to the country. But the
criteria for passing or failing the test remains vague.
"The government is working its way toward clear criteria for
applying the net-benefit test to proposed acquisitions by
state-owned enterprises," a government source told the Globe and
Mail.
"This is a delicate issue that we need to get right," said
the source.
A spokesman for Prime Minister Stephen Harper declined to
comment on the article.
"I will not comment on the accuracy of the anonymously
sourced report in question," the spokesman, Andrew MacDougall,
said in an email. He noted that the government has already said
it plans to outline a framework to provide greater clarity on
foreign takeovers soon.
Harper said this week that the government intends "to put
out a clear, new policy framework regarding these sorts of
transactions."
The move comes in the wake of a pair of massive bids for
Canadian energy companies by state-owned entities.
Malaysia's Petronas offered C$5.17 billion ($5.2 billion) in
June for Progress Energy Resources Corp. Last week the
government shocked markets by issuing an interim rejection of
this takeover on the basis that it was not of "net benefit" to
Canada. Ottawa did not provide
specific reasons for determining the proposal failed to meet the
"net benefit" test.
China's CNOOC Ltd's C$15.1 billion bid for oil and
gas producer Nexen Inc is currently under review.