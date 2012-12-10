CALGARY, Alberta Dec 10 Kevin Reinhart, chief executive of Nexen Inc, said on Monday that the $15.1 billion acquisition of the Canadian oil producer by China's CNOOC Ltd was not yet wrapped up despite the Canadian government's approval of the deal last week.

As he left a Calgary business conference, Reinhart declined to offer comment on what the next steps would be for the transaction.

"We are nowhere near done, so it's too early for that," he told Reuters.