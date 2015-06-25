By Euan Rocha
| TORONTO, June 25
TORONTO, June 25 Acasta Enterprises Inc plans to
raise C$275 million ($222.08 million) through an initial public
offering in Toronto, joining a line of special purpose
acquisition corporations (SPACs) with high-profile backers
raising public capital to pursue acquisitions.
Toronto-based Acasta, which is targeting an acquisition in
North America, plans to sell some 27.5 million units at C$10 a
unit to list on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the company said
late Wednesday.
Acasta's IPO would be the biggest by a Canadian SPAC this
year. SPACs are publicly traded buyout companies that use a
private-equity style, leveraged buyout model to make
acquisitions.
The boards and management ranks of these shell companies are
typically filled with a 'who's who' of Canadian businesses.
Acasta is headed by Anthony Melman, a former partner and
managing director of Canadian private equity firm Onex Corp
. It is chaired by Belinda Stronach, whose family
founded Magna International Inc and who heads the
Stronach Group, a private consortium that owns and operates a
number of businesses.
Acasta's board, management and advisory ranks also include
Air Canada Chief Executive Calin Rovinescu, Hunter
Harrison, the CEO of Canadian Pacific Railway ; Rick
Waugh, the former head of Bank of Nova Scotia and Geoff
Beattie, former president of Woodbridge, the Thomson family's
holding firm that is a majority shareholder of Thomson Reuters
.
Acasta said it was focused on acquiring companies with an
enterprise value of between C$1 billion and C$2 billion.
The IPO is being underwritten by Bank of Montreal,
Toronto-Dominion Bank and Canaccord Genuity Group Inc
.
Earlier this month, another SPAC, Alignvest Acquisition Corp
, raised almost double the money it set out to raise
via its IPO.
Prior to that, INFOR Acquisition raised C$230
million in May, while Dundee Acquisition Ltd raised
some C$112 million in April.
($1 = 1.2383 Canadian dollars)
