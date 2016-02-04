(Adds context on Iran sanctions)
By Nia Williams
CALGARY, Alberta Feb 4 Canada will not rush to
lift sanctions against Iran, despite calls to scrap the measures
quickly so Canadian companies can compete for contracts, Prime
Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.
Last week, Canada confirmed for the first time that it is
planning to lift sanctions against Tehran, and said companies
like aircraft maker Bombardier Inc should be allowed
to export there.
The United States, the European Union and other major
nations have already lifted some of their punitive measures
following a deal struck last month between Iran and world
powers, in which the Islamic Republic agreed to scale back its
atomic energy program.
Speaking to reporters in Calgary, where earlier in the day
he met with oil industry leaders, Trudeau said the deal had
helped dampen Iran's nuclear capabilities but there were still
significant concerns around what he called the country's state
sponsorship of terrorism and abuse of human rights.
"We're going to be very careful and thoughtful, working and
coordinating with our allies in the way that we move to reengage
and lift sanctions on Iran," he said.
"We're going to be responsible about it. I understand the
need and interest in Canadian businesses ... to engage but we're
going to be doing it the right way because that's what Canadians
expect of us," he said.
Iran announced plans in late January to buy more than 160
European planes, mainly from planemaker Airbus.
(Writing by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chris Reese and
Alistair Bell)