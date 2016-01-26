BRIEF-Tegna says sees 2017 revenue (pro forma basis) in-line with 2016 - SEC Filing
* Says expected 2017 and 2018 capital expeditures of $30 million - $35 million per year - SEC Filing
OTTAWA Jan 26 Canada will lift its sanctions on Iran now that an international deal has been reached to curb Tehran's nuclear program, Foreign Minister Stephane Dion said on Tuesday, but gave no details.
Ending the sanctions would allow Canadian firms like plane maker Bombardier Inc to bid for Iranian contracts.
(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Says expected 2017 and 2018 capital expeditures of $30 million - $35 million per year - SEC Filing
* Pradeep Pattem has stepped down as chairman of board of directors and is now appointed as new CEO