BEIJING Feb 9 The head of the Canadian Wheat Board on Thursday declined to comment on whether the board might be planning to sell wheat or barley to Iran, but added that "we sell wheat to Iran when they need it".

Chief Executive Officer Ian White told Reuters: "We've often sold wheat to Iran and right now I wouldn't be able to comment on whether there's much going or not."

White was speaking on the sidelines of a Canada-China trade conference in Beijing. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Ben Blanchard)