Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks about the U.S. air strikes in Syria during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday defended his government's support for planemaker Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) in the wake of a trade challenge by rival Boeing Co (BA.N), saying the aid was important.

Trudeau, speaking at a televised news conference after a Montreal meeting with Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny, said he would always defend Canadian competitiveness around the world.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren in Ottawa; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)