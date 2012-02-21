* New process does not use nuclear reactors
* Produces key isotope using moly-100
* Research highlighted at science meeting in Vancouver
TORONTO, Feb 21 Several companies are in
talks with Canadian scientists on commercializing a new method
to produce a crucial medical isotope without using feedstock
from a nuclear reactor, one of the lead scientists said on
Tuesday.
Researchers at the TRIUMF physics lab in Vancouver, British
Columbia, say their method, showcased at the American
Association for the Advancement of Science meetings in Vancouver
on Monday, would produce technetium-99m without using feedstock
molybdenum-99, which is mainly produced at nuclear reactors
using enriched uranium.
Technetium-99m is used in medical imaging, particularly to
diagnose cardiac problems, and is now usually created from
decayed moly-99.
The new method uses cyclotrons, devices already installed in
many research hospitals to produce other types of isotopes.
Principal investigator Tom Ruth said companies interested in
working with the team include Canada's Nordion Inc
, along with Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc,
Covidien, GE Healthcare, General Electric Co's
healthcare equipment unit, and Cardinal Health Inc.
He would not say what stage discussions were at with any
party.
"They would be the ones that would take the technology and
maybe they would contract the cyclotrons in a province or across
Canada or whatever country, and run it as a business," Ruth
said.
Ottawa-based Nordion is one of the world's largest suppliers
of molybdenum-99. It processes it at an aging nuclear reactor at
Chalk River, Ontario, one of the few reactors in the world that
produces commercial quantities of the substance.
Canada closed the facility over safety concerns in fall of
2007 and again from May 2009 to August 2010, causing a worldwide
shortage of the isotopes, pushing up prices and encouraging many
of Nordion's customers to diversify suppliers. Nordion is still
feeling the after-effects of the shutdowns.
The Chalk River reactor has been licensed to operate until
2016, but its future beyond then has not been decided.
Ruth said the shutdowns had inspired the project .
"The government of Canada said, let's find an alternative,
because the medical community was up in arms," he said.
Natural Resources Canada funded four projects in a
"friendly" competition to find a better way.
The alternative process starts with moly-100, rather than
enriched uranium, and uses a cyclotron to turn it into
technetium-99m. It's not yet known how much testing Health
Canada would require before approving the process.
"From the medical perspective it's identical to what would
be coming out of a generator," Ruth said.
At least a dozen Canadian hospitals have cyclotrons, and
there are more than 100 in the United States, he said.
One hurdle will be to secure a steady supply of moly-100, a
relatively rare isotope of molybdenum. But Ruth said the new
process will be commercially viable.
"We feel that with the economic model our price for the
technetium would be competitive with what's available now," he
said.