TOKYO May 31 Japan Petroleum Exploration
(Japex) said on Thursday its unit had agreed to sell a
25 percent stake in the Liege bitumen oil sand block in Canada
to an undisclosed Canadian oil firm for C$32.5 million ($31.6
million).
The Liege block is separate from the Hangingstone oil sand
expansion project in Canada that Japex is involved in, the
company said. The sale comes after Japex estimated a low
potential for development of the Liege block, it said in a
statement.
($1 = 1.0297 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Miki Kayaoka and Mayumi Negishi; Writing by Osamu
Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)