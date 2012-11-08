Ghanaian woman, walking into Canada from U.S., dies of hypothermia - police
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
BANGALORE, India Nov 8 Canada is optimistic the United States will approve TransCanada Corp's controversial Keystone XL oil pipeline, Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Thursday.
Speaking during a visit to India, Harper said a majority of U.S. companies and unions favoured the Keystone project. President Barack Obama said in January he would postpone a decision until 2013 on whether to approve the project, which has drawn fire from environmentalists.
Harper also said Canada had contingency plans to deal with the economic fallout if the United States were to go over the so-called fiscal cliff, which refers to a package of spending cuts and tax increases due to take effect in 2013.
OTTAWA Messy political infighting over a pipeline threatens to divide Canada's left just as it gears up to name a new leader to face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jeopardizing the New Democrats' chances of gaining power-broker status in the 2019 election.