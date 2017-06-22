UPDATE 1-At least eleven die in Colombia coal mine explosion
BOGOTA, June 24 At least eleven miners at an underground coal mine in Colombia have died and two remain missing after an explosion caused by methane gas, the government said on Saturday.
CALGARY, Alberta, June 22 Royal Bank of Canada , Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Bank of Nova Scotia and Toronto-Dominion Bank are the main lenders for Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, the company said in fillings on Thursday.
Activists have said they would exert pressure on those banks to drop Trans Mountain once they are named. The four are among 24 banks that granted C$5.5 billion in loans to an operating subsidiary of Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd, which is majority-owned by Kinder Morgan Inc. (Reporting by Ethan Lou; Editing by Leslie Adler)
FRANKFURT, June 25 German luxury carmaker Audi's management board, including Chief Executive Rupert Stadler, has been sharply criticised by company managers, Bild am Sonntag reported on Sunday, citing an internal dossier.