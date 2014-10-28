(Adds link to video)
By Solarina Ho and Julie Gordon
TORONTO/VANCOUVER Oct 28 Sewing machines hum
inside a spacious clothing boutique where the wife and son of
Lululemon Athletica Inc's founder hope to capture the
retail magic that turned the yogawear maker into a stock market
darling.
Meet Kit and Ace, the brainchild of billionaire Chip
Wilson's wife, former Lululemon lead designer Shannon Wilson,
who started the new streetwear venture with his son J.J.
Backed entirely by Wilson family money, Kit and Ace has
started with one store in the heart of Vancouver's artsy Gastown
neighborhood. The shop, which drew a handful of shoppers on a
recent rainy weekday, specializes in "technical" luxury:
cashmere-blend casual wear that is pre-shrunk, washable and
durable.
It remains to be seen whether Kit and Ace's simple line of
basic black, white, navy and gray t-shirts can gain the same
traction as Lululemon's products.
"Where Lululemon was very successful was that they
identified a new trend," said Darren Dahl, a marketing professor
at the Sauder School of Business. "With this new brand, it's not
quite as clear that they have pinpointed an identifiable
market."
Lululemon itself has faced significant problems in the last
18 months, including a high-profile recall of overly sheer yoga
pants and a tense board scuffle involving founder Chip Wilson.
Kit and Ace, which opened in July, plans five new shops
across North America in November, at least 100 there by 2019,
and a presence in Australia, Asia and Europe after that.
The global push could come sooner if the right partner comes
along, said Shannon Wilson, who searched the world for a luxury
fabric with the properties of sportswear. Failing to find it,
she developed her proprietary blend of cashmere, viscose and
elastane fabric, formulated in Italy and trademarked "technical
cashmere."
"We do have a very aggressive growth plan because we want to
be first to market in this," she told Reuters.
Pop-up style outlets, like Lululemon's temporary showrooms,
are set to open in coming months in six cities, including
Toronto, New York and San Francisco. Kit and Ace wants to use
these to enter markets quickly while scouting for permanent
locations.
THE NEXT LULULEMON?
The company started with just four employees seven months
ago and now has about 130.
At least two dozen once worked at Lululemon, according to
their LinkedIn profiles. A half-dozen employees, including a
senior product developer and designers, came directly from there
this year.
Bringing in experienced talent is important if Kit and Ace
decides to seek investors who want evidence it can be another
Lululemon, said James Smerdon, head of retail consulting at
Colliers International.
A noticeable absence is Chip Wilson, who remains on
Lululemon's board. His wife says he is not involved in
day-to-day operations, but is a mentor and guide.
"There's no conflict of interest," she said. "It's been
cleared through the board and through the company that he can be
in conversation with J.J. and I about Kit and Ace."
An outside spokeswoman for Lululemon could not immediately
comment.
Wilson, who was behind some of Lululemon's more famous
designs during her tenure between 1999 and 2003, said the
venture was in "no way" interested in competing with Lululemon,
which has been expanding into streetwear with apparel that can
be worn from yoga to a night out.
The companies share other similarities, like the manifestos
adorning their shopping bags, and complementary "muses,"
fictional characters that embody their ideal customer. Kit and
Ace are athletic and creative, while Lululemon uses a successful
thirty-something couple named Duke and Ocean.
Kit and Ace's Vancouver store opened shortly after Chip
Wilson publicly accused some Lululemon board members of focusing
too much on short-term growth. He eventually agreed to sell half
of his 27 percent stake and refrain from waging a proxy contest.
Lululemon grew from one Vancouver store in 1998 to 270
locations worldwide, and pulls in $1.6 billion in annual sales,
but it has struggled since the March 2013 recall.
While Kit and Ace is still in its infancy, it will probably
appeal to a core segment of Lululemon consumers, said Liz Dunn,
who heads brand strategy at Talmage Advisors.
"Worrying about it as a big competitive threat initially
seems a little premature," she said. "At the same time, Chip
Wilson, obviously, and his family have a lot of money.
"So to the extent that they want to grow this brand
aggressively, they certainly could."
(Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and Lisa Von Ahn)