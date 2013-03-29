* Klein was elected premier four times
CALGARY, Alberta, March 29 Ralph Klein, the
rough-edged "King Ralph" who ruled Canada's energy-producing
province of Alberta from 1992 to 2006 with conservative policies
that included deep public spending cuts and debt reduction, died
on Friday, his family said.
He was 70.
Klein, a one-time television reporter who was also mayor of
Calgary, had been suffering from dementia and chronic
obstructive pulmonary disease, and had been out of the public
spotlight that he basked in for much of his adult life.
"In his public life, while many will now debate what he
stood for, he himself simply believed that public service was
important, that it need not be complicated, and that it revolved
around people, Klein's wife, Colleen, said in a statement.
Klein was one of Canada's most successful politicians,
presiding over four consecutive majority governments and
attracting voters with an everyman persona, tight-fisted fiscal
policy and a propensity to fire sharp-tongued and sometimes
off-color zingers at his critics.
One of Klein's proudest accomplishments as leader of
Alberta's ruling Progressive Conservative party was eliminating
the Western province's public debt in 2004 after deep and often
controversial cuts to healthcare, education, the civil service
and spending on infrastructure.
The cuts, and steadily rising prices for Alberta's surging
oil and gas production, generated a string of budget surpluses
that climbed into the billions of dollars. In 2005, he used some
of the bounty to send C$400 checks to all Albertans, in a
program nicknamed "Ralph bucks."
Klein fostered a business-friendly economy by reducing
corporate taxes, luring several major companies to the province
to make use of what Klein called the "Alberta advantage."
During his premiership, Alberta's oil sands gained global
attention as the world's third-largest accumulation of crude oil
and increasingly important source of U.S. supply.
Klein often grabbed national notoriety, not just for the
common touch that won him popularity with Alberta voters even as
he slashed public services, but also for frequent jibes at
opponents.
Some of his more memorable moments on the public stage
included blaming "creeps" and "bums" from Eastern Canada for
straining Calgary's public services in the boom years of the
early 1980s, flipping off an environmental protester in front of
TV cameras when he was Alberta's environment minister and
throwing cash at a homeless man at a shelter while premier.
After the latter incident he admitted to having a drinking
problem, although he would never vow to give up alcohol.
But such foibles and his ability to move past them only
endeared him to voters.
CALGARY'S MAYOR
Born in Calgary in 1942, Klein rose into the public
consciousness as a civic affairs reporter for CFCN Television in
the 1970s.
In 1980, he ran for mayor of Calgary, helped in his campaign
by a political science student and restaurant waiter named Rod
Love, who would be his strategist and chief of staff for two
decades. Love came to be known as "Ralph's Brain".
The political rookie won the race and was mayor for nearly a
decade, a period that brought the western oil city to world
prominence as host of the successful 1988 Winter Olympics.
Klein made the jump to provincial politics in 1989, running
for the Conservatives, and became the party's third consecutive
premier in 1992, tapping into voters' love of common touch.
First elected in 1971, the party remains in power under Premier
Alison Redford.
Klein took stands against the then-ruling federal Liberal
party and its support of the Kyoto Accord on greenhouse gases,
arguing its adoption would hurt the oil industry and Alberta.
An initiative he championed but never brought to fruition
was more privatization of Alberta's healthcare system, which
like the rest of Canada's is publicly funded. His efforts to
bring in legislation that would allow more for-profit care was
met by angry protests outside the provincial legislature in
Edmonton.
In the 2004 election, his Conservatives won another majority
but a reduced one, and the party pulled its support for him
during a subsequent leadership convention. He resigned in 2006.
