By Rod Nickel
| WINNIPEG, Manitoba
Jan 9 One of the world's
biggest lentil shippers expects Canadian exports of that crop
and other legumes to climb to near record levels this year, as
dry conditions in India limit output in that country, the
biggest consumer of the protein-rich foods.
Chief Executive Officer Murad Al-Katib of AGT Food and
Ingredients Inc expects that strong prices will entice
Canadian farmers this spring to plant about 10 percent more
lentils and dry peas, sowing the country's largest area in about
five years.
Al-Katib, 42, started AGT 14 years ago in his basement in
Regina, Saskatchewan. The company, which specializes in
so-called pulse crops but also processes durum wheat, now has a
market cap of $518 million.
Lentils and peas are staple foods in some developing
countries. AGT depends on India, north Africa and the Middle
East for 65 percent of its revenue.
"The reason I love this business is it is a cross-income
product," Al-Katib said in a phone interview from Regina. "The
richest consumer consumes (pulses) and the poorest consumer
consumes. The only difference is how much they consume, and the
quality."
In India, weak monsoon rains will limit output of pulse
crops this year to around 18 million tonnes, falling 4 million
tonnes short of India's consumption, Al-Katib said.
Nitin Kalantri, a miller in India's western state of
Maharashtra, said Indian chickpea output could fall by 20
percent, resulting in larger yellow pea imports.
Still, Canada's ability to cash in on India's crop problems
depends on how willing and able farmers are to plant more pulse
crops four months from now. Saskatchewan, the province that
grows the most pulses, is prone to flooding, and farmers will
also assess wheat and canola prices in deciding what to plant.
AGT stock jumped 67 percent in 2014 as it diversified
further from its lentil focus. The company has enjoyed a sharp
turnaround from 2012, when the stock slid to a three-year bottom
due to failure of the 2010 Canadian pulse crop, followed by the
Arab Spring unrest and collapsing currencies in emerging
markets.
AGT struck an agreement last year with Ingredion Inc
to distribute flours, protein and bran ingredients
within the food industry. It markets proteins for pet food
through Cargill Inc. Together, the deals give AGT
greater footholds in North America, western Europe and China.
