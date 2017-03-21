CALGARY, Alberta, March 21 A Canadian court has
placed privately held Lexin Resources Ltd in receivership to
sell off its assets, the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) said in
a statement on Tuesday, weeks after the agency suspended
licenses on all of the oil and gas company's facilities.
The receivership and suspension came after the AER said
Lexin failed to comply with multiple orders, lacked enough staff
to manage its more than 1,600 sites and owed more than C$70
million ($52.43 million).
Lexin could not be reached for comment. A recording at a
number listed for the company said the line had been
disconnected.
Receivership means the 1,380 oil wells belonging to Lexin
could join the more than 1,500 others in Alberta that do not
have legal owners.
Such "orphan" wells are the responsibility of the provinces,
and their numbers swelled when bankruptcies swept
crude-producing Alberta province after the 2014 crash in the
price of oil.
In the past, the Alberta government has said it could ask
the federal government for help in covering costs.
($1 = 1.3350 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Ethan Lou in Calgary, Alberta; Editing by
Jonathan Oatis)