OTTAWA May 31 The Royal Bank of Scotland Group
abandoned on Friday its high-profile fight against
turning over to Canada a load of documents for an investigation
into whether it helped manipulate global interest rates,
Canada's Competition Bureau said.
It marked the end of a public battle between RBS and the
Competition Bureau, which is investigating whether the British
bank and several others colluded in settling the yen London
interbank offered rate (yen Libor).
"The abandonment comes approximately 18 months after the
launch of the challenge and will allow the bureau to move
forward with its investigation of alleged collusive conduct into
the setting of Yen Libor rates," the bureau stated.