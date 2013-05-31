OTTAWA May 31 The Royal Bank of Scotland Group
has agreed to hand over documents demanded by Canada in
its probe into whether the bank was involved in a global
interest rate-rigging scandal, Canada's Competition Bureau said
on Friday.
The move marked a reversal for RBS, which had launched a
legal challenge against the bureau's demand for internal
documents. The Competition Bureau is trying to determine whether
RBS and several other banks sought to manipulate the London
Interbank Offered Rate (Libor).
The bank's decision to hand over the documents "comes
approximately 18 months after the launch of the (RBS) challenge
and will allow the bureau to move forward with its investigation
of alleged collusive conduct into the setting of Yen Libor
rates," the bureau stated.
RBS now has until June 28 to produce the documents.
More than a dozen banks are under investigation by
authorities in Europe, Japan, the United States and Canada over
suspected Libor rate rigging between 2007 and 2010. Officials
are considering reforms to safeguard the integrity of Libor,
which is used in financial contracts worth hundreds of trillions
of dollars globally.
RBS has repeatedly said it was cooperating fully with the
Canadian investigators and that it only challenged their methods
for obtaining information due to confidentiality concerns, but
was willing to find alternative ways of turning over the
documents.
RBS did not immediately say why it abandoned its legal
challenge.
"RBS continues to cooperate with the Competition Bureau in
this matter," said RBS spokesman Ed Canaday on Friday after the
announcement.