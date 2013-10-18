OTTAWA Oct 18 Ontario doctors have no right to
unilaterally withdraw life support from a patient if the family
objects, the Supreme Court of Canada ruled on Friday in a case
that centered on a Toronto man who has been in a coma since
2010.
The wife of Hassan Rasouli, a Shi'ite Muslim, had objected
on religious grounds to the doctors' decision that her husband's
life support should be withdrawn as it was of no medical
benefit, arguing that if death can be prevented, it should be.
The Supreme Court ruled narrowly that under the Ontario law
governing such situations, the Health Care Consent Act, doctors
could not end life support unilaterally, although they may do so
with the backing of a special panel.
"While the end-of-life context poses difficult ethical
dilemmas for physicians, this does not alter the conclusion that
withdrawal of life support constitutes treatment requiring
consent under the HCCA," Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin wrote
for the 5-2 majority.
The healthcare consent law allows doctors to ask a
provincial board to overrule the wishes of a patient or a
substitute decision maker in a case like this. But Rasouli's
doctors had opted not to take this route.
Rasouli, now 62, underwent surgery to remove a benign brain
tumor in October 2010. He then developed an infection that
caused severe brain damage. He has been unconscious ever since,
but has been kept alive by mechanical ventilation and by a
feeding tube.
The minority opinion in the court said patients don't have
the right to be kept on life support indefinitely - to insist on
treatment that doctors consider no longer to be effective or no
longer to be "consistent with the professional standard of
care."
"The continuation of life is not an absolute value," Justice
Andromache Karakatsanis wrote for the minority. "A doctor cannot
be required to act outside of his standard of care and contrary
to his professional duties."
McLachlin stressed that the case turned on the specifics of
Ontario law, though she noted that four of the other nine
provinces have similar laws, implying it might have application
there as well.
The case is Cuthbertson v Rasouli, 2013 SCC 53.
(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Janet Guttsman)