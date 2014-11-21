(Corrects company in final paragraph to Chevron Corp from
VANCOUVER Nov 20 A Canadian aboriginal
community has signed a deal with British Colombia to allow a gas
pipeline to be built in its territory, setting the stage for
more pacts that could bolster liquefied natural gas (LNG) export
projects in the coastal province.
The province on Thursday signed a C$6 million ($5.3 million)
pipeline benefit agreement with the Nisga'a Nation and said it
expects to complete similar deals with other aboriginal groups
"in the near future."
The Nisga'a are just one of 23 aboriginal communities that
dot the proposed pipeline route, which would connect Petronas'
$11 billion Pacific NorthWest LNG export terminal with
gas fields in British Columbia's northeast.
The Malaysian state-owned energy company is expected to make
a final investment decision on its LNG project before year end.
The Prince Rupert Gas Transmission pipeline, which is being
developed by TransCanada Corp, will only go ahead if
Petronas' LNG project is approved.
More than a dozen LNG terminals have been proposed for the
Pacific coast province as energy companies from around the world
race to export cheap Canadian gas to international markets.
But uncertainties around taxation, the regulatory process
and aboriginal consent have called into question whether any of
the projects will ultimately be realized.
Under the benefit deal, British Columbia will pay the
Nisga'a C$1 million at signing, C$2.5 million when construction
begins and another C$2.5 million when gas starts to flow.
The Nisga'a will also receive a yet-to-be determined share
of the C$10 million a year in ongoing benefits that will be
available to all aboriginal communities along the pipeline's
900-kilometer (560 mile) route.
The province has previously reached similar deals with 15 of
the 16 aboriginal communities on the route of a separate natural
gas pipeline that would serve an LNG project being developed by
Chevron Corp.
(1 US dollar = 1.1304 Canadian dollar)
