VANCOUVER May 20 LNG Canada, a joint venture
led by Royal Dutch Shell, said on Tuesday that it had
awarded the design and eventual construction of its planned
liquefied natural gas (LNG) export project on Canada's west
coast to CFSW LNG Constructors.
The contract covers the front end engineering and design
work, as well as the execution of the multi-billion dollar
project, pending a final investment decision. That final go or
no-go call is not expected until mid-decade.
LNG Canada is just one of more than a dozen export terminals
planned for British Columbia's rugged Pacific coast, as energy
companies look to ship cheap Canadian gas to Asia.
The project, to be built in the port town of Kitimat
hundreds of miles north of Vancouver, will initially produce
some 12 million tonnes of LNG per year and could be expanded to
24 million tonnes. An environmental assessment is underway.
Shell owns 50 percent of LNG Canada, while PetroChina Co Ltd
holds a 20 percent stake, and Korea Gas Corporation
and Mitsubishi Corp each own 15 percent.
CFSW LNG Constructors is a partnership of Chiyoda Co Ltd
, Foster Wheeler, SAIPEM and
WorleyParsons.
(Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Nick Zieminski)