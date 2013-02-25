CALGARY, Alberta Feb 25 Canadian Natural Resources Minister Joe Oliver on Monday gave the final needed approvals to a liquefied natural gas export license for Royal Dutch Shell Plc's planned LNG export plant on British Columbia's Pacific Coast.

The approval, which was expected, allows exports of up to 670 million tonnes of LNG over the 25-year period covered by the license, or 3.23 billion cubic feet of gas per day.

The license was given to LNG Canada Development Inc, a Shell-led consortium that includes Mitsubishi Corp, PetroChina and Korea Gas Corp.

While a number of LNG plants have been proposed for the northern British Columbia coastline, the license is only the third given out by Canada.

Kitimat LNG, co-owned by Apache Corp and Chevron Corp was granted a license in 2011, while privately owned BC LNG Export Cooperative received one early last year.