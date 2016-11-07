By Nia Williams
| CALGARY, Alberta
CALGARY, Alberta Nov 7 Woodfibre LNG, Canada's
first liquefied natural gas export project, will be a
"nice-to-have" fillip for the country's gas producers but does
not signal the start of a west coast LNG boom, industry watchers
said on Monday.
Privately held Woodfibre LNG Ltd said on Friday it will
start building its C$1.6 billion ($1.2 billion) project in
Squamish, British Columbia, next year after its Singaporean
parent company authorized the funds last week.
It is the first of more than a dozen LNG projects proposed
for British Columbia to get the final go-ahead, but analysts say
Woodfibre is unlikely to herald an investment surge from other
developers given the challenging economics of an oversupplied
LNG market.
"I think it's a one-off," said Wood Mackenzie analyst Dulles
Wang, adding the structure of Woodfibre made the investment
decision easier. "Woodfibre is a private company, they are
funding this project by themselves and they are not looking to
the debt or equity markets for financing."
The other two perceived 'front-runner' LNG projects are
still awaiting the green light from the companies behind them.
Canada approved Malaysian state-owned oil company Petronas'
Pacific NorthWest LNG project in September, but the company has
yet to approve final funding. Royal Dutch Shell
deferred an investment decision on its LNG Canada project in
July.
"The biggest hurdle facing both of them is still cost and
oversupply," said Raymond James equity analyst Chris Cox. "Given
how oversupplied the LNG market is, it's tough to make the
economics work for a project of that size."
The Petronas and Shell projects, at 12 megatonnes per annum
(mtpa) and 24 mtpa, respectively, dwarf Woodfibre's 2.1 mtpa
capacity.
This means a boost to western Canadian natural gas prices
will be limited, said AltaCorp Capital analyst Dirk Lever. He
forecast Woodfibre will consume about 0.3 billion cubic feet a
day (Bcf/d) of gas, out of total Canadian production of 14.5
Bcf/d.
"It's a positive, but it's not huge volumes," Lever said.
"If this is the only one that goes forward it's not going to
make a dent."
Woodfibre is one of the few projects that does not have
dedicated reserves and will instead buy gas from northeastern
British Columbia in the open market.
Canadian benchmark natural gas prices have slumped in recent
years because of oversupply, while the U.S. shale gas boom cut
demand from Canada's sole customer.
($1 = 1.3372 Canadian dollars)
(Editing by Steve Orlofsky)