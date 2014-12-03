(Adds background on project, quotes from Petronas CEO)
By Julie Gordon
VANCOUVER Dec 3 Petronas, Malaysia's
state-owned oil and gas company, delayed giving the final
go-ahead on Wednesday for its planned investment in a $11
billion liquefied natural gas export terminal in British
Columbia, citing high costs and other outstanding issues.
"Costs associated with the pipeline and LNG facility remain
challenging and must be reduced further before a positive FID
(final investment decision) can be undertaken," the company said
in a statement.
Petronas had hoped to be in a position to green light its
Pacific NorthWest LNG project before the end of 2014, but said
it still needs more clarity on "substantive items of importance"
and is reviewing the impact of declining oil prices on the
economic viability of the remote development.
The company warned back in October that the economics of the
project were marginal and said it could delay an investment by
up to 15 years if outstanding issues around taxation and
regulation were not resolved.
While British Columbia has since finalized an LNG tax
package and approved both the terminal and pipeline, a federal
environmental assessment of the terminal is still underway, with
that decision not expected until mid-2015 at the earliest.
More than a dozen LNG projects have been proposed for
British Columbia's Pacific coast, with companies such as
Petronas, Royal Dutch Shell and Chevron Corp
leading the race to build Canada's first LNG export facility.
The Canadian projects are also running up against
competition from the United States, where two new LNG export
terminals are already under construction.
Petronas said despite the delay, it is working with
regulators on the necessary permitting and will continue to
invest in natural gas development in British Columbia.
(Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Peter Galloway and
Christian Plumb)