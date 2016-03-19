OTTAWA, March 19 Canada's federal environment
assessment agency was on Saturday granted an extra three months
to complete a study on the impact of a major Petronas-led
liquefied natural gas export project, the latest delay to hit
the terminal.
The Malaysian state-owned oil giant Petronas and
its partners have been waiting nearly three years for a permit
to build the C$36 billion ($28 billion) LNG facility in northern
British Columbia.
Environment Minister Catherine McKenna said in a statement
that she had agreed to the agency's request for more time. She
also said that once the agency filed its final report, the
federal cabinet would take a final decision on whether to
approve the project.
($1=$1.30 Canadian)
(Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Nick Zieminski)