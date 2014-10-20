(Adds details of new greenhouse gas emission targets)
By Julie Gordon
VANCOUVER Oct 20 British Columbia is set to
unveil the details of its long-awaited liquefied natural gas tax
regime within days, which could sway investment decisions on
several proposed export terminals in the Canadian Pacific Coast
province.
The provincial government, which is banking on the nascent
LNG industry to create thousands of jobs and add billions to
government coffers, has promised the legislation will be
introduced this week.
That should provide some much needed clarity for companies
such as Malaysia's Petronas, which threatened this
month to delay its $11 billion LNG project by more than a decade
unless a favorable tax deal was reached by the end of October.
All told, there are 17 LNG terminals proposed for British
Columbia's rugged coastline, with major players like Petronas,
Royal Dutch Shell and Chevron Corp all racing
to build capacity to ship cheap Canadian gas to Asian markets.
So far, no projects have board approval, with the details of
the province's new LNG tax often cited as a key outstanding
hurdle holding back those multibillion-dollar investments.
"This is a very pivotal moment," said Barry Munro, Canadian
Oil & Gas Leader at consultants EY in Calgary. "These are large,
very complex, highly capital intensive projects where the
overall returns to the project owners aren't anywhere near as
high as people initially assumed they would be."
With the tax picture crystallizing, Petronas plans to make
an investment decision on its export terminal in mid-December,
while Singapore-based Woodfibre LNG is expected to decide on a
smaller project in early 2015.
Proponents are looking beyond just the new LNG tax to other
provincial and federal taxes, as well as carbon taxes, property
taxes and levy payments to aboriginal communities, said David
Keane, head of the B.C. LNG Alliance, an industry group
representing six of the more advanced projects.
British Columbia on Monday introduced new greenhouse gas
emission standards for the budding industry, setting a low
intensity benchmark that it said will ensure the province has
the "world's cleanest" LNG facilities.
Companies will have the option of meeting targets through
facility design and clean energy use, or by purchasing offsets
or contributing to a technology fund.
British Columbia Premier Christy Clark has said her
government is working hard to ensure the new LNG tax is not too
onerous, while still providing a fair share to the province.
Her government gave a rough outline of its planned tax in
February, laying out a two-tier levy that would start at 1.5
percent and climb to up to 7 percent once capital costs were
recouped. Industry criticized that top rate as too high.
The final tax legislation will be introduced this week and
is expected to pass before the end of November.
