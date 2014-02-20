By Julie Gordon
| VANCOUVER
VANCOUVER Feb 20 A new tax regime proposed for
British Columbia's budding liquefied natural gas (LNG) industry
has nudged plans for export terminals on Canada's Pacific Coast
closer to reality, but it likely won't spur a sudden rush of
building.
The British Columbia provincial government wants to build a
world-scale LNG export industry. Premier Christy Clark says such
an industry would power economic expansion and create 100,000
jobs over 30 years.
In preparation for that, the government said this week it is
eyeing a two-tier system to tax profits from the process of
cooling Canadian gas into a liquid for transport by ship to
overseas markets.
While the tax plan has provided some long-awaited clarity
for would-be investors, industry players say the top end rate
may be too high, and the province still needs to persuade energy
companies it can compete with countries such as Australia and
the United States, which are also building up LNG export
capacity.
"The LNG tax is just one part of the entire tax basket,"
said Greg Kist, president of Pacific NorthWest LNG, which is
controlled by Malaysian state oil firm Petronas.
That company is on track to make an investment decision by
yearend on the construction of an LNG plant on the British
Columbia coast, Kist said, noting that the final verdict will
come down to cost versus benefits.
"We've continued to talk to the government about all of the
elements of the fiscal environment," he said. "Because it's all
those elements that will ultimately contribute to whether we
have an economic project or not."
The new tax system, to be confirmed with legislation in the
fall, is similar to the two-tier royalty used in Alberta's oil
sands. Income from LNG plants would be taxed at an initial rate
of 1.5 percent, climbing to up to 7 percent after companies
recover the cost of building the multibillion-dollar terminals.
The tax would be in addition to existing corporate and other
taxes in British Columbia, and a royalty on natural gas
production, though the government said its overall tax basket
would be lower than what operators pay in Australia and the
United States.
Proponents were less confident, pointing out that companies
are looking at a myriad of factors beyond just taxes and
royalties, and said projects can be derailed by a tax rate that
is just slightly too high.
"We have a position that the rate needs to be globally
competitive if B.C. is to build a world leading LNG industry,"
said David Williams, a spokesman for Royal Dutch Shell.
"We're concerned that the top end of the range won't achieve
that level of competitiveness."
APPLES TO ORANGES
To be sure, comparing rates across jurisdictions around the
globe is difficult, as each region takes revenues in different
ways throughout the natural gas supply chain.
Top global exporters Qatar and Indonesia, for example, have
production-sharing agreements with government, while Alaska is
working with industry on a mix of royalties and taxes.
"It's not only difficult, you'd be comparing apples with
oranges," Bharat Patel, a partner at PwC's tax services team in
Calgary, said of the process of judging British Columbia's LNG
tax against taxes in other jurisdictions. "There's no
comparison."
Other factors beyond taxes, such as development costs,
operating costs and shipping times also play into the equation.
British Columbia has touted its proximity to Asian markets,
colder climate and abundant gas deposits as advantages as it
looks to tap the global LNG rush. But critics note that there is
little existing infrastructure, meaning capital costs are
significantly higher that in other regions, and that they could
soar if several projects get off the ground concurrently.
Many companies also complain about a shortage of skilled
workers, and worry that education incentives will not be
sufficient to train the number of people needed to operate LNG
facilities.
It all adds up to uncertainties, which delay decisions.
"At the end of the day, the real issue is timing," said
David McColl, an energy analyst at Morningstar. "We have to keep
in mind Canada's competing on a global stage here and the U.S.
is moving very aggressively to export LNG."
CANADA'S LNG BOOM
About a dozen LNG projects have been proposed for British
Columbia's rugged Pacific Coast, as top energy players such as
Petronas, Shell and Chevron Corp look to build the
infrastructure needed to get cheap Canadian gas to energy-hungry
markets in Asia.
Energy regulators have awarded seven export permits so far,
but no final investment decisions have been made.
Analysts note that until the actual tax legislation is
introduced uncertainty remains about its details, making it
unlikely anyone will move ahead definitively until later this
year.
Still, British Columbia's government is confident that it
can meet its goal of having three terminals up and running by
2020. Based on the province's model, after 10 years of
production, a single 12 million tonne per year plant could have
generated up to C$1.4 billion in LNG income tax alone.
"There's a lot of unknowns, a lot of gray areas," said John
Winter, chief executive of the B.C. Chamber of Commerce. "But it
seems like we are prepared to commit to compete."
($1=$1.11 Canadian)
(Additional reporting by Jennifer Kwan in Victoria, British
Columbia; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and Peter Galloway)