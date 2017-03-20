CALGARY, Alberta, March 20 Transcanada Corp has secured shipper commitment for a pipeline for Malaysian state-owned oil company Petronas's Pacific NorthWest liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in western Canada and will seek approval for early construction, the company said on Monday.

TransCanada was previously granted approval for the North Montney Mainline pipe on condition of a positive final investment decision from Pacific NorthWest. The approval TransCanada is seeking will allow the company to start building most of the pipe before such a decision, TransCanada said. (Reporting by Ethan Lou; Editing by)