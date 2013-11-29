India's Motherson Sumi buys Finland's PKC Group for $619 million
Indian auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) said on Monday it had completed the buyout of Finland's PKC Group for 571 million euros ($619.4 million).
OTTAWA Canada has sold a large embassy building in London's luxury Mayfair district to Indian developer Lodha Dwellers Pvt for $530 million, the Canadian foreign ministry said on Thursday.
Canada wanted to dispose of the large six-storey building in Grosvenor Square because it plans to consolidate all diplomatic activities in another official Canadian property on Trafalgar Square. Canada was advised by Savills PLC (SVS.L).
Foreign embassies are abandoning London's premier addresses such as Mayfair and Kensington as the world of diplomacy changes in the face of security risks and new technology.
The sale also reflects the Conservative government's desire to put the Canadian foreign service on a more business-oriented footing, in part by disposing of its more opulent buildings.
Canada disposed of its mansion-like residence in Dublin in 2008 and is trying to sell the ambassador's house in Rome.
The government on Wednesday said it wanted the foreign service to focus on what Ottawa called "economic diplomacy" - boosting business for Canada, particularly in emerging markets such as China, South Africa and Brazil.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
Indian auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) said on Monday it had completed the buyout of Finland's PKC Group for 571 million euros ($619.4 million).
TOKYO Bank of Japan board members said easy monetary policy will be in place for some time because consumer price growth is still distant from the central bank's 2 percent inflation target, a summary of opinions from their March 15-16 meeting showed on Monday.
The S&P 500 cut earlier losses on Monday to end slightly lower, while the Dow declined for an eighth straight session, as investors assessed how the defeat of President Donald Trump's first major legislative action would impact the rest of his agenda.