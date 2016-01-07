TORONTO Jan 7 Lawyers expect cross-border deals
to again drive Canadian merger and acquisition activity in 2016
after aggressive moves by Canadian firms spurred a major surge
in M&A transactions last year.
Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt topped the list of law firms that
advised on M&A transactions involving Canadian entities in 2015,
followed closely by its Canadian rivals McCarthy Tétrault and
Torys, according to Thomson Reuters data released on Thursday.
U.S. firms Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and Sullivan
& Cromwell rounded out the top five slots based on overall deal
value, while Stikeman Elliott advised on the highest number of
deals.
Most of the activity was driven by outbound deals, with
Canadian banks and insurers eyeing the United States for growth
and diversification, and Canadian pension funds looking to put
large sums of capital to work overseas.
"The volume of cash available for acquisitions, both on
balance sheets of strategic players and private equity firms,
means there is a lot of money chasing every opportunity," said
David Woollcombe, co-head of M&A at McCarthy. "This is keeping
prices high and there's a lot of competition for any attractive
asset."
STRONG MOMENTUM
"Despite the volatility, there's strong momentum going into
2016," said Martin Langlois, co-head of M&A at Stikeman Elliott.
"There's an appetite for deals and there's no shortage of
quality targets. So the opportunities are there."
With global deal volumes hitting record levels in 2015, the
bullish M&A climate could make it easier for Canadian companies
to look for opportunities overseas, said lawyers, who anticipate
more M&A activity in the financial services sector.
"The time is becoming more ripe for doing deals," said
Donald Toumey, a partner with Sullivan & Cromwell.
He said he is seeing a greater willingness from companies to
move forward on transactions, along with greater willingness
from regulators to consider transactions.
While cross-border deals are expected to dominate activity
in 2016, advisers expect the pendulum to swing in favor of
in-bound deals, given a weaker Canadian dollar and inexpensive
equity valuations.
"The weaker Canadian dollar ought to create some buying
opportunities for U.S. companies looking to expand in Canada, as
they can acquire assets at a significant relative discount,"
said Jeremy Fraiberg, co-chair of M&A at Osler.
(Reporting by John Tilak and Euan Rocha; Editing by Bill Trott)