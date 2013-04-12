April 12 A Canadian man accused of murdering and
dismembering a Chinese student, eating parts of the corpse and
posting an online video of the crime will stand trial for
first-degree murder, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp reported on
Friday.
Montreal Judge Lori Renee Weitzman ruled there was enough
evidence for the case against porn actor Luka Rocco Magnotta to
go ahead, the CBC said.
Magnotta, 30, is accused of killing Jun Lin in May 2012,
posting a video on the Internet of the stabbing death and
defiling the body and eating parts of it. He has pleaded not
guilty to first-degree murder, indignities to a body and
publishing obscene materials.
Weitzman made her decision on Friday at the end of a
pre-trial hearing that was subject to a publication ban. A trial
date will be set on April 29 and the CBC quoted prosecutors as
saying the trial would likely start next year.
Magnotta was arrested in Germany last June after an
international manhunt. Lin's hands and feet were mailed to the
offices of political parties in Ottawa and schools in Vancouver.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren in Ottawa; Editing by Peter
Cooney)