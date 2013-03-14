Ghanaian woman, walking into Canada from U.S., dies of hypothermia - police
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
OTTAWA, March 14 Canada will extend the loan of its C-17 military cargo plane to France's military operations against Islamic rebels in Mali as long as it's needed, Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Thursday.
"We're obviously very pleased to assist with our plane and its team. It will remain there as long as we feel there's a need," Harper told a joint news conference with French Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault.
The plane first flew in the Mali operation on Jan. 15, and in mid-February, Canada extended the mission until March 15. Harper reiterated Canada would not take a combat military role in Mali but would provide development and humanitarian aid. (Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Janet Guttsman)
OTTAWA Messy political infighting over a pipeline threatens to divide Canada's left just as it gears up to name a new leader to face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jeopardizing the New Democrats' chances of gaining power-broker status in the 2019 election.