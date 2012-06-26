(Updates with end to search operation; quotes from mayor)
June 25 Rescue workers in the northern Ontario
town of Elliot Lake on Monday called off their search for
survivors at a two-story shopping mall whose rooftop parking lot
partially collapsed two days ago, after authorities deemed the
site too dangerous.
One person is confirmed dead and another is believed to have
died in the collapse at the Algo Centre Mall, which occurred on
Saturday afternoon when the mall is typically crowded.
Twenty-two people were injured.
City spokeswoman Kate Matuszewski said the operation was now
considered to be a recovery rather than a rescue effort.
When asked if that meant authorities had given up hope of
finding anyone alive inside the damaged portion of the mall, she
said: "Basically, yes." Matuszewski declined to say why
authorities came to that conclusion.
"Due to the building being unsafe, crews were pulled from
the building," Matuszewski said in a telephone interview.
Mayor Rick Hamilton, however, later said authorities were
still hopeful of resuming the rescue operation, saying he was
pushing provincial authorities to get assistance in stabilizing
the site. He said he would work with Emergency Measures Ontario
to involve the armed forces if necessary.
"We are making every effort to make sure we can expedite
this process as quickly as possible," Hamilton told Canadian
Broadcasting Corp television.
"It was not an easy decision" for the emergency teams to
leave the site, he said. "I spoke with them personally and they
were absolutely mortified having to leave that scene."
The collapse sent at least one parked vehicle as well as
concrete and metal raining into the mall below, leaving a hole
in the roof.
Police said 30 people were unaccounted for, a list that had
grown from nine. But there was no way of knowing how many of
those were in the mall at the time of collapse, the CBC quoted
police as saying.
Authorities were focusing mostly on two missing people whose
vehicles were found in the mall's parking lot.
There were signs of life in the rubble as recently as 4 a.m.
(0800 GMT) on Monday, suggesting at least one person had
survived the collapse, police said at a news conference,
according to the CBC.
After the search was halted, authorities said they were
unsure of the condition of the person who may have survived, the
CBC said.
Workers located a severed hand and foot in the rubble,
authorities said on Sunday. The death was confirmed on Monday.
Extraction teams, including dogs trained to locate people
trapped beneath debris, have traveled to Elliot Lake, once a
uranium-mining town and now a retirement community about 335
miles (539 km) northwest of Toronto.
Numerous people have said the mall had a history of roof
problems, including leaking ceilings and rusted beams that were
reported to have been visible, according to media reports.
Overhead photos taken soon after the collapse showed several
vehicles remained parked on the undamaged part of the rooftop
lot. The collapse opened up a large, rectangular space and a
clear view of the shopping concourse below.
(Reporting By Andrea Hopkins and Frank McGurty; Editing by
Peter Galloway and Paul Simao)