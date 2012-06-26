June 25 Rescue workers in the northern Ontario
town of Elliot Lake renewed their search on Tuesday for
survivors in the rubble of a collapsed shopping mall, hours
after emergency workers had suspended efforts because the
two-story mall was unstable.
"There are efforts underway at this time," town spokeswoman
Kate Matuszewski said.
One person is confirmed dead and another is believed to have
died in the collapse at the Algo Centre Mall. Signs of life
including tapping had been detected Monday morning but hope had
faded as rescue efforts stretched into a third day.
Elliot Lake resident Gary Gendron said he believes his
fiancée Lucie Aylwin, who worked at a lottery kiosk in the mall,
is still alive under the rubble because the couple routinely
tapped a code to each other to show their love.
"I know she's still alive," a tearful Gendron told the
Canadian Broadcasting Corp television. "As soon as she gets well
we're going to get married."
Authorities had called off the search late on Monday after
giving up hope of finding anyone alive inside the damaged
portion of the mall, whose rooftop parking lot collapsed into
the mall during busy afternoon shopping hours on Saturday.
But outrage from residents of the former mining town and an
appeal from Ontario Premier Dalton McGuinty persuaded officials
to renew the effort.
Rescue teams were working now from the outside of the mall
inwards because the structure is too unstable to enter without
dismantling portions of the damaged building.
The collapse had sent at least one parked vehicle as well as
concrete and metal raining into the mall below, opening a huge
hole in its roof.
"I have spoken to Emergency Management Ontario and the Heavy
Urban Search and Rescue Team and have instructed them to
determine if there is any other way possible to reach any
victims without endangering our rescuers, including the use of
equipment to dismantle the building from the exterior," McGuinty
said in a statement.
"I believe we owe it to the families waiting for word of
their loved ones to leave no stone unturned."
At least 22 people were injured in the collapse, none
seriously. Rescue teams from Toronto have been assisting in
efforts to reach trapped survivors, but have been pulled out of
the building because an escalator holding up portions of the
second story showed signs of imminent collapse.
Police said 30 people were unaccounted for, a list that had
grown from nine. But there was no way of knowing how many of
those were in the mall at the time of collapse.
Authorities were focusing mostly on two missing people whose
vehicles were found in the mall's parking lot.
Workers located a severed hand and foot in the rubble,
authorities said on Sunday. The death was confirmed on Monday.
Extraction teams, including dogs trained to locate people
trapped beneath debris, have traveled to Elliot Lake, once a
uranium-mining town and now a retirement community about 335
miles (539 km) northwest of Toronto.
Numerous people have said the mall had a history of roof
problems, including leaking ceilings and rusted beams that were
reported to have been visible, according to media reports.
Overhead photos taken soon after the collapse showed several
vehicles remained parked on the undamaged part of the rooftop
lot. The collapse opened up a large, rectangular space and a
clear view of the shopping concourse below.
(Reporting By Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Frank McGurty)