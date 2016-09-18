Sept 17 A Canadian police officer was in stable
condition after being injured in a violent altercation at a
shopping mall in the western city of Calgary that left a second
person with more serious wounds, emergency responders and media
reports said.
A witness told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp that she saw a
confrontation involving three men and a woman unfold outside at
the Marlborough Mall. One of the men was brandishing a large
knife, chasing the others, but he ran into the shopping center
when police arrived.
Shoppers later told the CBC that they saw paramedics taking
a man out of the complex on a stretcher.
Nate Pike, a spokesman for Calgary EMS, told reporters that
the officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries while the
second individual was in critical condition.
Pike declined to comment on the nature of the wounds or
provide any further information about the incident.
Representatives of the Calgary Police Service could not be
reached immediately for comment.
Pike, seen on a video posted on media websites, spoke from
the parking lot of the mall, which houses more than 100 stores.
Photographs posted on the internet showed multiple squad cars
and mounted officers gathered outside the entrance to a Sears
store, one of the shopping center's anchor tenants.
A Calgary EMS duty officer later declined further comment,
referring to all inquiries to police.
(Reporting By Frank McGurty in New York)