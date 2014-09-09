TORONTO, Sept 9 Canadian companies expect to
hire new employees in the fourth quarter at the weakest
quarterly pace since 2010, a survey released on Tuesday showed.
The ManpowerGroup Inc report, which measures the
difference between employers that say they will hire employees
and those that expect to cut jobs, said the net employment
outlook for the fourth quarter, adjusted for seasonal
variations, was 8 percent.
That is down 2 percentage points from the forecast for the
third quarter, and down 3 percentage points from the fourth
quarter of 2013.
"The hiring climate is expected to be more modest in the
fourth quarter, with the weakest net employment outlook we've
seen since the second quarter of 2010," Byrne Luft, vice
president of operations for Manpower Canada, said in a
statement.
"Although the political environments in Quebec and Ontario
have stabilized after their provincial elections, it has not yet
translated to an uptick in the general mood."
Western Canadian employers were the most upbeat about
hiring, and expectations were progressively more modest heading
eastward across the country.
The survey follows data last week that showed the Canadian
economy unexpectedly lost 11,000 jobs in August compared with
July, with the number of private-sector employees falling
sharply, the latest sign that the economy is struggling. [ID:
nL1N0R6102]
Manpower, one of the world's largest staffing companies,
found in its survey of more than 1,900 employers across Canada
that 12 percent planned to increase their staffing levels during
the final quarter of the year, while 7 percent planned to make
cuts, and the vast majority, 79 percent, were not planning any
changes.
By sector, public administration, at 16 percent, had the
most favorable net employment outlook. That is down by 1
percentage point from the third quarter, but a 10 percentage
point jump from a year earlier.
Transportation and public utilities followed with 13
percent, and the finance insurance and real estate sector, which
also had the most favorable quarter-over-quarter change, was 12
percent.
Non-durables manufacturing had the softest outlook at just 1
percent, while the construction, and wholesale and retail trade
sectors both came in at 5 percent.
(Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Peter Galloway)