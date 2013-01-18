* Botanist says the leaf is Norway maple, not sugar maple
By Randall Palmer
OTTAWA, Jan 18 The Bank of Canada has barked up
the wrong maple tree with its new plastic banknotes, using a
foreign Norway maple leaf as the emblem on the notes instead of
the sugar maple that the country has on its national flag, an
eagle-eyed Canadian botanist says.
The untrained eye might not at first spot the difference
between the maple leaf on the new $20, $50 and $100 bills and
the North American sugar maple.
But it is clear to Sean Blaney, a botanist who tracks plants
for the Atlantic Canada Conservation Data Centre in New
Brunswick, and who brought it first to the attention of the
Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.
"The maple leaf (on the currency) is the wrong species," he
told Reuters on Friday.
He said the Norway maple has more lobes or sections and has
a more pointed outline than the sugar maple, and the lobe that
rises in the center is shorter than the sugar maple's.
The Norway maple was imported from Europe and is now also
common in North America. Blaney said it was probably the most
popular tree along streets in central and eastern Canada.
"It has naturalized to Canada," he said. But it's not the
grand sugar maple.
The central bank said the image on the new bills was
purposefully designed not to represent any specific species but
rather to be a combination of various kinds.
"It is not a Norway maple leaf. It is a stylized maple leaf
and it is what it ought to be," said Bank of Canada currency
spokesman Julie Girard.
She said the banknote designers created the image with the
help of a dendrologist, a botanist who specializes in trees and
shrubs.
"On the advice of this expert, steps were taken to ensure
that the design of the leaf in the secondary window is not
representative of a Norway maple," she said, adding that it was
less rectangular than a Norway maple.
Blaney is not buying the explanation. "I think it's just an
after-the-fact excuse," he said.
"That may have been their intention, to not have it be a
specific species of maple, but they should have drawn it
differently if that were the case, because the maple that
they've drawn is quite clearly a Norway maple."
The Bank of Canada had to apologize in August after news
broke that it replaced the picture of an Asian lab assistant on
its new C$100 banknote with a woman who looked more Caucasian.
Focus groups said Asians should not be the only group
represented. Critics then accused the bank of
racism.