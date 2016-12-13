OTTAWA Dec 13 The Canadian government should regulate the production of cannabis when it is legalized for recreational use, while the provinces should be allowed to determine how it is sold, an official panel recommended on Tuesday.

The task force, which was formed by the government earlier this year and whose recommendations are not binding, also said that licensing and production controls should be used at a federal level to encourage a competitive system that includes small producers. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr and David Ljunggren Editing by W Simon)