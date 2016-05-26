TORONTO May 26 Toronto police have started
raiding and shutting down some marijuana dispensaries in
Canada's largest city, a spokesman said on Thursday, the latest
crackdown by local authorities as the federal government moves
to legalize the drug.
The police spokesman said officers are executing search
warrants and seizing products from stores they believe are
selling to recreational users.
Canadians are allowed to use medical marijuana with a
prescription, but recreational use is illegal.
Even so, unlicensed dispensaries have multiplied in Toronto,
Vancouver and other Canadian cities since the country's Liberal
government came to power last year pledging to legalize
recreational marijuana. Some of these stores have been accused
of selling to people without proper prescriptions.
The government has said it will introduce a law in spring
2017 to fulfill its pledge, but in the meantime, former Toronto
police chief Bill Blair, the government's point man on
legalization, has emphasized the current laws remain in effect.
Toronto's move comes within a month of a similar operation
by Vancouver, which handed out tickets to unlicensed medical
marijuana dispensaries.
Vancouver's enforcement, however, did not involve police,
who had said they would not crack down on dispensaries as long
as they do not sell to minors and are not selling other illicit
drugs.
It was not immediately clear how many Toronto stores were
being raided in the operation, dubbed "Project Claudia," or what
charges, if any, were laid.
Toronto police said they will not comment on the specifics
of the operation while it is under way, and that an update can
be expected on Friday.
(Reporting by Ethan Lou in Toronto; Editing by Alan Crosby)