(Adds comments from dispensary spokeswoman, response from
federal government)
By Julie Gordon
VANCOUVER, June 24 Vancouver city councillors
voted on Wednesday in favor of new rules for licensing marijuana
dispensaries, despite objections from the federal government,
becoming the first Canadian city to regulate retailers selling
the drug.
The bylaw, part of an effort to slow the thriving but so-far
unlicensed industry in Vancouver, comes as the number of shops
selling everything from joints to marijuana-infused lollipops
has jumped to roughly 100 from about 10 five years ago.
Under the new rules, the city will charge dispensaries a
C$30,000 ($24,197) annual licensing fee, restrict where shops
can locate, and require criminal record checks on staff. The
rules also ban the sale of most 'edibles,' marijuana-infused
brownies and candy, because they may appeal to children.
"We think it's a great first step," said Jamie Shaw of the
B.C. Compassion Club, Vancouver's oldest dispensary. "Hopefully,
in the coming months, we can work with the city to iron out some
things."
One of Shaw's concerns is that the nearly 20-year-old
dispensary is across the street from a school, and will be
forced to relocate under the new rules. She also hopes they can
continue providing baked goods to patients who cannot smoke
cannabis.
The drug technically remains illegal in Canada, with the
exception of medical marijuana, which is used to manage chronic
pain and treat conditions such as arthritis.
Vancouver dispensaries say they sell marijuana for medical
purposes, but they operate outside the federally regulated
system, which provides the drug to some 40,000 licensed users
through a mail order service.
Canada's Health Minister, Rona Ambrose, said in a statement
she was "deeply disappointed" with the city's decision, noting
that smoking marijuana has been shown to have negative health
consequences for youth.
"Storefronts selling marijuana are illegal and under this
Conservative Government will remain illegal," Ambrose said,
repeating earlier comments. "We expect the police to enforce the
law."
The Vancouver Police Department has said it will not crack
down on dispensaries as long as they do not sell to minors and
are not selling other illicit drugs.
City Councillor Geoff Meggs called the federal government's
position "backwards and destructive."
"Wake up, you are completely out of touch with the realities
on the ground," he said.
Vancouver councillors voted 8-3 in favor of the new rules,
which were amended after public hearings to create a two-tier
system, allowing "Compassion Clubs" to pay a licensing fee of
just C$1,000. The clubs are non-profit societies that also offer
subsidized health services to screened clients.
($1 = 1.2398 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Andre
Grenon)